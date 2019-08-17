Amgen Com (AMGN) Holding Has Increased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc; Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Shareholder Johnston Asset Management Raised Its Position by $755,080 as Share Price Rose

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 18,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 634,266 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.92 million, up from 615,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.97. About 557,957 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 26/04/2018 – Philips Lighting Chooses Allocadia to Power Global Marketing Plans, Investments, and ROI; 12/03/2018 – REG-Ahold Delhaize successfully priced a dual tranche debt offering of fixed rate notes and floating rate notes for a total amount of €800 million; 03/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Food Lion Hosts Third Annual “The Feedy’s” Awards to Honor Local Food Banks and Associates Committed to Hunger Relief; 23/05/2018 – TPV Technology: Philips to License Trademarks for Sales, Marketing and Distribution of Products Worldwide; 14/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING BUYS URBAN LIGHTING CO LITEMAGIC TECHNOLOGIES; 11/04/2018 – REG-CORRECTION FOR WRONG DATE: Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt all AGM resolutions; 13/03/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- HeartStart XL+ Defibrillator/Monitor The HeartStart XL+ is intended for use; 05/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – JAN HOMMEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD EFFECTIVE FROM APRIL 11, 2018; 11/05/2018 – PHILIPS PARTNERS W/ EMORY HEALTHCARE AND ROYAL PERTH HOSPITAL; 15/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING: P APPROVES CO. NAME CHANGE TO SIGNIFY,

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 4,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 288,620 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.83M, up from 284,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiagen Nv by 94,312 shares to 4.31M shares, valued at $175.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 756,482 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Britta Lesaux Appointed President & CEO Philips Canada – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Philips Annual General Meeting of Shareholders re-appoints CEO Frans van Houten and CFO Abhijit Bhattacharya – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Philips convenes the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Philips completes acquisition of Carestream Healthâ€™s Healthcare Information Systems business in majority of relevant countries – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17,149 shares to 32,154 shares, valued at $12.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,419 shares, and cut its stake in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Llc reported 430,624 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Blair William Il owns 103,462 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 1,656 shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 132,261 shares. Fil accumulated 0.01% or 21,576 shares. 575,154 are owned by Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd. Amer National Bank accumulated 24,944 shares. Fdx Advsr accumulated 29,596 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Com Limited has 1.34% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mai Capital Mngmt holds 0.76% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 77,948 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.88% or 153,372 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Management Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Incorporated reported 1,655 shares. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.43% or 5,833 shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Choose Amgen (AMGN) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2019: HUM, TTOO, AMRN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/05/2019: GLYC, PRVB, ZYME, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.