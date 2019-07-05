Amgen Com (AMGN) Holder Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Cut Its Stake by $304,000; Private Capital Management Lowered Pope Resources Limited (POPE) Stake as Shares Declined

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pope Resources Limited (POPE) by 19.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 8,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,854 shares of the environmental services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, down from 44,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pope Resources Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $68.78. About 148 shares traded. Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) has declined 2.93% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POPE News: 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES – EXPECT TOTAL 2018 HARVEST VOLUME TO BE APPROXIMATELY 66 MMBF FOR PARTNERSHIP; 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources 1Q EPS $1.31; 23/05/2018 – Pope Resources To Conduct An Investor Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES A DELAWARE LP – QTRLY NET INCOME $1.31 PER OWNERSHIP UNIT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pope Resources A Delaware Limited , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POPE); 02/04/2018 Pope Resources Announces Availability Of 2017 Annual Report; 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources Announces Quarterly Distribution

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $188.58. About 1.93M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox holds 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 21,822 shares. Tompkins Corp holds 19,216 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Systematic Finance Mngmt LP has invested 0.08% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 15,790 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 36,986 shares. Raub Brock Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 99,457 shares. California-based Mraz Amerine & Assoc Inc has invested 0.32% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Allstate has 0.39% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 75,826 shares. Nordea Inv Management accumulated 1.86% or 4.71 million shares. 4,953 were reported by Stanley. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd has 2.88% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 339,846 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank owns 475,356 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 132,261 shares. Marco Investment Mngmt Lc owns 70,786 shares.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 13.13 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) by 148,635 shares to 151,435 shares, valued at $12.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. by 38,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Northwest Bancorp.

