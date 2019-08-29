Amgen Com (AMGN) Holder Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Decreased Stake; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Private Bank & Trust Co Increased Its Holding by $407,364 as Share Price Rose

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 759,585 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 2,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 33,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, up from 31,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $185.57. About 5.01 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC TO PROBE FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA -BLOOMBERG NEWS; 21/03/2018 – Academic in Facebook storm worked on Russian ‘dark’ personality project; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Burgess: Dr. Burgess Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 06/03/2018 – Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Shuts All Operations After Facebook Scandal; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $11,966 MLN VS $8,032 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Suspends 200 Apps in Investigation Over Data Abuse; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: House Democrats: Facebook ‘Embeds’ Could Break Campaign Finance Law; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IF DATA IN QUESTION STILL EXISTS, IT WOULD BE “A GRAVE VIOLATION OF FACEBOOK’S POLICIES”

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 2,887 shares to 7,685 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,541 shares, and cut its stake in Etracs (MLPI).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Q2 Showed Growth In All Key Metrics: Reiterate Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Instagram Slow Snapchat’s User Growth … Again? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Beat Goes On – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Mgmt Lc has invested 0.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 200,300 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability has 46,781 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 12,110 shares. Moreover, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has 1.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,073 shares. Moreover, Artisan Partnership has 1.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Intl Limited Ca holds 3.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 76,414 shares. Willis Invest Counsel reported 263,400 shares. Horan Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 100 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,334 shares. Smithfield Tru Commerce has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fort Point Capital Ltd Llc has invested 2.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cadian Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 2.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Eagle Asset has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sfe Counsel has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,100 are owned by Jag Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Tiemann Advisors Limited Company owns 1,469 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il reported 1.54% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 343,694 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.42% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability invested 0.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Oarsman Capital accumulated 7,000 shares. Sageworth holds 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 532 shares. Clark Capital Management Gp has 0.45% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). West Chester Capital Advsrs stated it has 6,884 shares or 2.73% of all its holdings. Andra Ap accumulated 47,500 shares or 0.26% of the stock. California-based Skba Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 2.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fragasso Gru has 21,610 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,541 shares stake. Stearns Fincl Serv Group Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,629 shares.