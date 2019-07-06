Amgen Com (AMGN) Holder Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Lowered Its Position by $304,000; As Edison International (EIX) Share Price Declined, Tobam Trimmed by $3.98 Million Its Stake

Tobam decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 65,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 806,524 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.94M, down from 871,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 1.71M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 3.72% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings of Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison; 12/04/2018 – Mazda’s Revolutionary SKYACTIV-X Engine Awarded ‘Gold’ at Edison Awards for Innovation Achievements; 19/03/2018 – PHILLIPS EDISON BUYS SHOPPING CENTER IN LEESBURG, FL; 14/05/2018 – International Stem Cell Corporation is Valued at $34 Million Market Value by Edison Investment Research; 18/05/2018 – Edison International Gets $1.5B Revolving Credit Facility, Replacing a $1.25B Facility; 12/04/2018 – “4DX with ScreenX” Wins Big and Takes Home Silver at the Edison Awards in NYC; 12/04/2018 – SolarEdge Wins Edison Award; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/03/2018 05:06 PM; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/23/2018 03:23 PM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Edison International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.94. About 2.23M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.17 billion for 12.95 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has invested 0.37% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.57% or 75,330 shares in its portfolio. C Worldwide Grp Inc A S has invested 0.19% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Eagle Ridge Mngmt reported 1,969 shares. Biondo Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,590 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 232,040 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited reported 1,239 shares stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 0.58% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 6,977 are held by St Johns Inv Ltd. Jane Street Gru Lc accumulated 104,344 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Argent Com holds 0.18% or 8,998 shares. The New Jersey-based Murphy Mgmt has invested 0.29% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,445 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur owns 3,500 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.68% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy by 132,085 shares to 679,585 shares, valued at $48.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 92,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 3,580 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 127,412 shares. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware holds 0.06% or 6,356 shares. D E Shaw & Company Incorporated stated it has 2.05 million shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 1.28M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Moreover, Foster And Motley has 0.1% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 10,814 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 3,397 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt reported 59,522 shares. Duff & Phelps Mgmt reported 1.00 million shares. 354,221 are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd. Lmr Llp has 0.03% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 8,440 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.06% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Vident Inv Advisory Lc has 26,886 shares. Centre Asset Ltd Com holds 1.52% or 94,440 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 27.38% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.84 per share. EIX’s profit will be $348.62 million for 15.70 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.84% EPS growth.