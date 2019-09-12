Amgen Com (AMGN) Holder Girard Partners LTD Boosted Its Stake by $965,448; Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Shares Declined While Checchi Capital Advisers Cut Its Stake by $108.85 Million

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 57.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 42,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.91 million, down from 99,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $22.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1845.84. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- AMAZON.COM HELD MEETINGS WITH BRAZIL ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURERS TO STOCK AND SELL THEIR PRODUCTS DIRECTLY; 15/05/2018 – Warren Buffett believes Jeff Bezos is an extraordinary businessman; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 03/04/2018 – The president reinforces his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the United States Post Office; 09/03/2018 – “Amazon’s focus on selection/service, pricing, and frictionless payment that drive conversion and stronger user economics also translate directly to travel,” the firm’s analyst writes; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces Immersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 04/04/2018 – The launch follows a string of security issues involving Amazon’s cloud; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 5,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 48,082 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, up from 42,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $195.03. About 1.13M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Burns J W & has invested 2.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kings Point Capital reported 6,736 shares or 2.33% of all its holdings. Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 18,680 shares. Bath Savings Trust Comm owns 4,076 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc Inc owns 332 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Retail Bank stated it has 10,754 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors reported 460 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi owns 1,298 shares. Shaker Limited Liability Oh reported 1,884 shares. Sit Investment Assocs invested in 7,709 shares. Blackhill Capital Inc invested 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Accuvest Advisors has 0.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 772 shares. Temasek (Private) Limited accumulated 35,153 shares or 0.48% of the stock. 33,155 are owned by Private Advisor Grp Limited Com.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $786.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 134,700 shares to 172,700 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 45,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 100.32 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

