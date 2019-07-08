Amgen Com (AMGN) Holder Churchill Management Has Lowered Stake as Stock Price Declined; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Valuation Rose While Tremblant Capital Group Has Trimmed Holding by $1.15 Million

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 57,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.53 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 509,877 shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 19/04/2018 – CANADA’S ENERGY MINISTER: KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS STILL INTERESTED IN TALKING TO THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA TO INVEST UP TO C$2 BLN IN POOL TO COVER UNFORESEEN COSTS ONCE TRANS MOUNTAIN COMPLETE; CONVERTIBLE TO EQUITY – PREMIER’S SPOKESWOMAN; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RELATED PIPELINE AND TERMINAL ASSETS; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 29/05/2018 – Canada government to give briefing on pipeline expansion aid

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 2,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,125 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15M, down from 129,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $182.52. About 158,371 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.66M for 22.92 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,577 shares to 60,758 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) by 19,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Com (NASDAQ:REGN).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.71 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

