Amgen (Call) (AMGN) Shareholder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position; Van Eck Associates Increases Position in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Call) (AMGN) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,878 shares as the company's stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 12,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $176.08. About 1.70M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500.

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 20,632 shares as the company's stock declined 3.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,024 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 113,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 218,022 shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) has declined 8.19% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 686 are held by Smart Portfolios Llc. Windward Mgmt Ca stated it has 27,580 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. 5,216 are held by Quantum Capital. Alta Capital Lc accumulated 1,962 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests reported 0.33% stake. Logan Cap Mgmt holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 59,990 shares. New York-based Cobblestone Advisors Limited Co New York has invested 0.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Davis R M holds 6,093 shares. Legacy Private Tru stated it has 9,707 shares. The Virginia-based Palladium Prtn Llc has invested 0.98% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 266,878 were reported by Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia. 2.30 million were accumulated by Parametric Associates Limited Co. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 111,245 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service Inc accumulated 0.24% or 37,739 shares. Hl Financial Ser Ltd has 46,458 shares.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 21,538 shares to 22,738 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 475,670 shares to 948,260 shares, valued at $90.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 27,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,353 shares, and cut its stake in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG).