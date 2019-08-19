Amgen (Call) (AMGN) Shareholder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Stake; Glenview State Bank Trust Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $306,332

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Call) (AMGN) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 12,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $206. About 2.55M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 13/03/2018 – Amazon launches first debit card in Mexico e-commerce push; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Prime members are seen as fueling its apparel sales; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof: Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team has their eyes on Newark, N.J; 16/03/2018 – Amazon’s Dominance Has Changed the Landscape for Corporations (Video); 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 26/04/2018 – $AMZN announces it will raise Prime subscriptions by 20%; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Animated Series ‘Undone’ From Eisner’s Tornante; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/22/2019: NTEC, DVA, PHG, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.7% – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/09/2019: VRAY, NKTR, AMRN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/12/2019: NVAX, SXTC, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

