Amgen (AMGN) to pay $1.45 on Sep 6, 2019; CLEARTRONIC (CLRI) Shorts Increased By 73.53%

CLEARTRONIC INC (OTCMKTS:CLRI) had an increase of 73.53% in short interest. CLRI’s SI was 11,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 73.53% from 6,800 shares previously. With 13,000 avg volume, 1 days are for CLEARTRONIC INC (OTCMKTS:CLRI)’s short sellers to cover CLRI’s short positions. It closed at $0.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) is expected to pay $1.45 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $1.45 dividend. Amgen Inc’s current price of $187.22 translates into 0.77% yield. Amgen Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.97 million shares traded or 6.94% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen

Cleartronic, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and installs Internet protocol unified group communication solutions. The company has market cap of $10.36 million. The companyÂ’s unified group communication solutions include hardware and customized software for public and private enterprises under the VoiceInterop brand name. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops an AudioMate 360 IP Gateway to provide an IP gateway to users of unified group communications; and markets and sells ReadyOp, a Web planning and communications platform for planning, managing, communicating, and directing activities within a single organization or in a unified command structure, as well as provides maintenance and support contract services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold Amgen Inc. shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity. SUGAR RONALD D also sold $380,000 worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, February 7.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Amgen Inc has $234 highest and $20500 lowest target. $215.86’s average target is 15.30% above currents $187.22 stock price. Amgen Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Citigroup upgraded Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Thursday, May 23. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $20500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, June 21. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”.

