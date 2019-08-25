Amgen (AMGN) Stock Value Rose While Krensavage Asset Management Upped Its Stake; Advisors Asset Management Has Boosted Holding in Franklin Resources (BEN) by $536,217 as Market Valuation Declined

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) by 42.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 16,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 54,795 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 38,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 3.34M shares traded or 9.68% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES AUM $737.5B, EST. $747.26B; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT; NO TERMS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 20/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton Acquires Data Science Investment Firm Random Forest Capital; 29/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (“EMF”) Announces Results of the Reconvened Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 14/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q EPS 78c; 22/05/2018 – Paulina Mejia Wins Top Women in Asset Management Award from Money Management Executive; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 14,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 193,670 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79 million, up from 178,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 3.42M shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company holds 0.15% or 4,072 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Lp owns 139,846 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Invest Il accumulated 1.54% or 69,139 shares. Daiwa Sb Limited invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 3.23 million are held by Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Kornitzer Management Ks holds 0.12% or 36,395 shares. 3.78 million are owned by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Asset Management Inc accumulated 70,074 shares or 0.24% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 2,300 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Narwhal Cap Mgmt owns 3,991 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Contravisory Invest stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Shufro Rose Co Lc stated it has 79,900 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 1,194 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Snow Cap Mgmt LP owns 26,370 shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), A Stock That Climbed 50% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Gilead Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Alexion Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen Presents Positive Data From Rituxan Biosimilar Study – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/02/2019: APHA, TNDM, IMGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Choose Amgen (AMGN) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mainstay Defined Term Muni Opp (MMD) by 28,929 shares to 39,289 shares, valued at $798,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 9,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,276 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.03% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Comm National Bank holds 44,799 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.02% or 66,610 shares. First Allied Advisory invested in 0.15% or 127,903 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc holds 0.71% or 1.72 million shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 38,270 shares. Us Bancshares De invested in 0% or 46,978 shares. Diamond Hill Mngmt invested in 88,166 shares. Rampart Inv Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Marshall Wace Llp has 175,615 shares. Regions Corp holds 0% or 2,970 shares in its portfolio. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Bragg Financial Advsrs invested in 0.04% or 10,285 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc owns 47,042 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Franklin Resources: Assessing The Historically High Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Storage Affiliates Trust 6% PFD BEN INT A declares $0.375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (â€œTDFâ€) Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Change – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.