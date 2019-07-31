Amgen (AMGN) Stock Value Declined While South Texas Money Management LTD Has Cut Its Position by $7.17 Million; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holder Fred Alger Management Boosted Its Stake by $61.38 Million as Stock Rose

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 37,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 203,297 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.62M, down from 241,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.69% or $8.28 during the last trading session, reaching $184.73. About 2.44M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 38.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 323,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222.14M, up from 840,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $228.96. About 308,471 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Air Products, Crown Castle – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Air Products Proudly Salutes 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing – GuruFocus.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 99,940 shares to 8,781 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 31,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 1,366 shares. 2,209 are held by Bollard Gp Ltd Llc. Savant Ltd has 0.06% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Country National Bank, Illinois-based fund reported 37 shares. Alphamark Lc owns 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Middleton & Inc Ma owns 4,679 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Sumitomo Life Insur Communication stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 125 are owned by City Holdg. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 23,018 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Private Company Na holds 14,046 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Asset Management Inc owns 1,858 shares. Nuwave Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 21 shares. 39,404 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Sp (NYSE:BABA) by 8,261 shares to 204,747 shares, valued at $37.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 91,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 743,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.