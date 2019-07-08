Amgen (AMGN) Stock Value Declined While Provise Management Group Cut by $381,969 Its Stake; As Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Stock Value Declined, Champlain Investment Partners Decreased Stake by $10.49 Million

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 2,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,379 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57 million, down from 52,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $181.12. About 1.15M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc. Class A (DATA) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 82,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 387,455 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.32 million, down from 470,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $167.13. About 579,152 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.61 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 17,927 shares to 70,550 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 47,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 2.39M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 62,500 shares. Green Square Capital Limited Liability reported 7,704 shares. Valley Advisers Inc invested in 1.48% or 27,118 shares. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Navellier Assocs Inc has invested 0.62% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Crestwood Advsrs Gru Lc reported 3,516 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bancorporation And Co reported 2.49% stake. First American Bank reported 0.52% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 516,713 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corp. Old Point Trust & Fincl Serv N A holds 2.91% or 29,423 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 850 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 48,775 were reported by Foster And Motley Inc. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,773 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A stated it has 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.95% or 39,355 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Co owns 3,760 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 2,462 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 237,051 shares. Barometer Management has 0.06% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Ci Invests has 0.26% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Aspiriant Limited Liability invested in 7,241 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech invested in 3,810 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,817 shares. Korea Inv Corp has 21,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nordea Ab reported 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corp reported 183,405 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Kensico Cap reported 1.95 million shares or 4.89% of all its holdings.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc.(R) (NYSE:PB) by 47,085 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $140.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 44,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Hostess Brands Inc. Class A.

