Amgen (AMGN) Stock Rose While Private Advisor Group Trimmed Position by $633,650; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Brookstone Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 965100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 9,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 9,652 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 1 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook going through ‘philosophical shift’; 01/04/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Facebook to Launch its Own Cryptocurrency with Massive ICO -; 19/03/2018 – The research firm with ties to Donald Trump and his presidential campaign allegedly gained access to data from 50 million Facebook profiles; 25/04/2018 – Facebook CFO: User Numbers in Europe Could Be Impacted by Rollout of New Privacy Law; 04/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Zuckerberg Takes Questions on Facebook Data Rift; 26/03/2018 – FTC CONFIRMS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE INTO FB PRACTICES; 30/04/2018 – The co-founder of the app Facebook bought for $19 billion is leaving amid privacy controversy; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PLAYS POSITIVE ROLE IN ELECTIONS, HELPING LEADERS CONNECT WITH VOTERS-ZUCKERBERG; 10/04/2018 – FB: After trying to deflect @KamalaHarris , Zuck admits there was an internal conversation, and decision made not to inform users that their data was breached in Cambridge Analytica fiasco. – ! $FB; 01/05/2018 – CEO #MarkZuckerberg says that Facebook is bringing AR camera effects to Messenger:

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 3,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 36,994 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, down from 40,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.97 million shares traded or 6.94% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 60,601 shares to 90,644 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Amgen Manages to Tread Water for Another Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, New Drugs Shine – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Biotech and Pharma Stocks: Exicure Leads – Investing News Network” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.7% – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/10/2019: AMRX, OASM, AKTS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,670 shares to 10,590 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,473 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXJ).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays affirms buying Facebook before earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

