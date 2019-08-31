Amgen (AMGN) Stock Rose While Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Decreased Its Position; Franklin Street Advisors Lifted Intel (INTC) Holding by $8.69 Million

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 753.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 163,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 185,687 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, up from 21,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 08/05/2018 – Inbox: Senate Intel Committee Releases Unclassified 1st Installment in Russia Report, Updated Recommendations on Election Security; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 20/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford, Intel Committee Unveil Recommendations To Secure Election Infrastructure

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 7,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 36,986 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, down from 44,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.03M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $558.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 6,392 shares to 253,330 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,958 shares to 97,229 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.