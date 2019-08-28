Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Rose While Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.49 Million; Goldcorp New (GG) Shares Were Volatile While Kopernik Global Investors Has Decreased Its Holding by $14.70 Million

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 99.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 1.34M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 11,793 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135,000, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 24/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect; 18/05/2018 – Goldcorp’s Telfer Sees Gold Prices Going ‘Significantly Higher’ (Video); 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EXPLORATION UPDATE

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 7,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 36,986 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, down from 44,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $207.52. About 3.39 million shares traded or 8.46% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY

More notable recent Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Investors Have Little Reason to Stick With Goldcorp Stock – Investorplace.com” on April 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Merger Creates Worldâ€™s Largest Gold Company – 24/7 Wall St.” published on January 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldcorp: Not The Payday That Shareholders Envisioned – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) Unfairly Penalized For GG Acquisition – Citi – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Goldcorp Inc (GG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen (AMGN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.7% – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Scratching Its Acquisition Itch Is Costing Amgen $2 Billion – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen and Allergan advancing Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.