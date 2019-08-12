Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Rose While Cookson Peirce & Co Has Trimmed Position; As Home Depot Ord (HD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Raised Its Stake

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 98,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 33,345 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, down from 131,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.44B market cap company. The stock increased 5.73% or $11.25 during the last trading session, reaching $207.5. About 4.71 million shares traded or 63.39% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 753,162 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes invested in 0.1% or 1,050 shares. Round Table Services Ltd holds 1,507 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd owns 13,400 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Greenwood Cap Assoc Ltd Llc has invested 1.42% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sandy Spring State Bank reported 0.99% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Institute For Wealth Management Limited Co invested in 0.3% or 7,182 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 870,549 shares. Gladius Capital Management LP owns 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,504 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt holds 16,477 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Westover Ltd, Delaware-based fund reported 14,420 shares. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 8,850 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 19,128 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,214 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited owns 69,609 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Canandaigua Bancshares has invested 0.56% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu by 15,499 shares to 517,448 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 8,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.28% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,400 shares. Pitcairn reported 16,726 shares stake. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 2.13M shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 55,636 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 82,931 shares. Amg Natl Trust Financial Bank holds 0.16% or 13,313 shares in its portfolio. Cap Glob Invsts owns 2.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 33.39M shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.3% or 2.25M shares. Asset Management invested in 0.44% or 45,599 shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc has invested 0.69% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 178,099 shares. Girard Prtnrs has invested 1.52% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 1,890 shares. Amica Retiree holds 3,041 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Ltd Company holds 16,039 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen (AMGN) Q1 Earnings Top, Sales Hurt by Pricing Pressure – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Amgen (AMGN) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/07/2019: CBM, RYTM, GH, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Newer Drugs Help Amgen (AMGN) Beat on Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen Manages to Tread Water for Another Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.