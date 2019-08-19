Amgen (AMGN) Stake Maintained by Krensavage Asset Management Llc; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Lowered Position in Tjx Co. (TJX) as Stock Value Rose

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 14,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 193,670 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79 million, up from 178,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $205.89. About 1.72M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Co. Inc. (TJX) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 10,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 81,335 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, down from 91,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Tjx Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 4.29 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invs accumulated 2,397 shares. 378,147 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Ajo LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 7.53M shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt has 16,948 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Family Mngmt has 3,002 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 403,549 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. First Long Island Invsts Lc holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 117,437 shares. Chevy Chase accumulated 533,166 shares or 0.4% of the stock. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,132 shares. Beacon Finance Group Inc has 25,795 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Td Asset Inc has invested 0.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Blackrock Inc holds 0.39% or 46.13M shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank Tru has 0.36% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ww Asset Mngmt owns 45,599 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 65,200 shares to 91,200 shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 421,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 0.61% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 52,674 shares. Whittier Communications holds 482,843 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Farmers Trust Company has invested 1.29% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Highlander Cap Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2,800 shares. 284,996 were reported by Hightower Ltd Llc. Moreover, Cibc Bank Usa has 0.14% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 18,215 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc stated it has 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 522 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Montrusco Bolton Invs has invested 1.71% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc reported 100,800 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Communication Incorporated reported 126,477 shares. Curbstone reported 63,434 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 20,611 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Ltd invested in 0.01% or 442 shares.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $764.06M for 20.58 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.