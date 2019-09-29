Amgen (AMGN) Stake Maintained by Doheny Asset Management; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Upped Its Holding

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 377,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.84 million, up from 375,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 63.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 2,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,201 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 4,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $194.94. About 1.77M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 85,000 shares to 255,400 shares, valued at $41.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 363,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 958,368 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $119.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co Com (NYSE:HAL) by 15,731 shares to 16,695 shares, valued at $380,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,183 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).