Amgen (AMGN) Stake Maintained by Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc; As Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) Stock Rose, Cullen Capital Management Has Upped Position

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 36.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 18,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 71,079 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50 million, up from 52,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.97 million shares traded or 6.94% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 658,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, up from 839,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 19.84 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Holding Ag (RHHVF) by 3,700 shares to 23,585 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telefonica Brasil Sa (Adr) by 112,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,655 shares, and cut its stake in Opap Sa (GRKZF).

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 5,834 shares to 82,834 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,584 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

