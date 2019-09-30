Amgen (AMGN) Stake Maintained by Aristotle Capital Management Llc; Wesbanco Bank Lifted Its Dominion Energy (D) Holding by $1.36 Million; Shares Declined

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 17,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 226,740 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.53 million, up from 209,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.79M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 37,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $469.06M, up from 2.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $194.94. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 86% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “DUK or D: Which Utility Stock is Better Placed Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Dominion Energy Acquires Two Solar Projects in Virginia – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beech Hill Advsr holds 9,500 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. First Utd Financial Bank Trust holds 22,595 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Profund Ltd Liability reported 69,213 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & invested 0.33% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sumitomo Life Insur stated it has 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Modera Wealth Management Lc holds 2,841 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Management owns 3,532 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 100 shares. South State holds 35,656 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. American Century Inc accumulated 0.02% or 244,302 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership invested in 72,768 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Creative Planning has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Raymond James Na holds 63,776 shares. 5,943 were reported by Welch Limited Liability. Riggs Asset Managment Com Inc reported 1,808 shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Industries (NYSE:PPG) by 3,611 shares to 138,603 shares, valued at $16.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 9,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,640 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares (ACWX).

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $17.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 236,992 shares to 4.99M shares, valued at $571.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 334,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc owns 1,477 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ancora Advisors Lc reported 88,206 shares. 21,001 were accumulated by Aviance Cap Prns Ltd Liability Company. Exchange Cap Mgmt owns 26,355 shares. Pitcairn reported 14,141 shares stake. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% or 6,926 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Tru Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,873 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.36% or 4,965 shares. Bowling Ltd has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Pinnacle, New York-based fund reported 71,205 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Inc Limited Company holds 0.04% or 5,062 shares. 5,585 were reported by Biondo Investment Lc. Caprock Group invested 0.23% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hamel Associate stated it has 9,475 shares.