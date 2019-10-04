Amgen (AMGN) Stake Held by Krensavage Asset Management Llc; Ecolab (ECL) Stock Rose While Spf Beheer Bv Has Cut Stake

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 83,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 384,469 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.09 million, down from 467,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 581,833 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 21,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 215,402 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.69M, up from 193,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $195.59. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS

Krensavage Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.40M and $308.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,590 shares to 551,237 shares, valued at $37.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten And Patten Inc Tn reported 0.05% stake. Paragon Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 313 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.05% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mirae Asset Invs Ltd holds 128,945 shares. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd reported 0.7% stake. Jnba Fin Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 997 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Ltd Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 11,473 shares. Service Automobile Association holds 0.36% or 778,386 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 0.74% or 3.26 million shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc reported 30 shares stake. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa reported 129,815 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Beutel Goodman And holds 0.81% or 1.10 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 4,851 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Iberiabank holds 0.34% or 16,642 shares. 70,586 are owned by Marco Invest Mgmt Lc.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $492.37 million for 28.29 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 4,544 shares. De Burlo Gru owns 2,750 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Mngmt Co Limited Company has invested 0.3% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Torray Llc reported 1,704 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 6,015 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Communication accumulated 55,212 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.17% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bahl Gaynor accumulated 187,077 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Indexiq Advisors Llc holds 0.12% or 19,889 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability reported 2.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Amica Retiree Med Trust has 586 shares. Profund Limited Liability reported 10,018 shares. Captrust Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Beaumont Finance Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 189,028 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $78.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

