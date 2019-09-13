Amgen (AMGN) Stake Has Upped by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii; Buckingham Asset Management Position in Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Decreased by $5.35 Million

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii bought 1,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 32,197 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93M, up from 30,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $194. About 4.45 million shares traded or 41.36% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 51.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 59,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 55,608 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, down from 115,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.75. About 262,484 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q EPS 17c; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – Medidata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research; 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO); 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Medidata to Showcase Rave Omics with Biomarker Discovery in Oncology Research at Industry Expert Theater Presentation; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.46 million for 114.69 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

