Amgen (AMGN) Stake Has Upped by Modera Wealth Management Llc; Anthem (ANTM) Stake Has Raised by Bowling Portfolio Management Llc

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 2,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 25,665 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, up from 23,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $196.41. About 1.15M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 103.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 12,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 23,599 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66 million, up from 11,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $244.41. About 975,440 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Anthem, Inc. Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in Recognition of its Commitment to Building A Healthier, More Sustainable Future – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $611.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 18,133 shares to 10,664 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 77,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,926 shares, and cut its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $547.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 6,893 shares to 513,555 shares, valued at $25.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 4,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,309 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amgen’s Blincyto successful in late-stage ALL study – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Amgen’s Spending Billions to Buy This 1 Drug; Plus Heart Disease Has a New Enemy – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Amgen Stock Perked Up Last Month – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Things You’ll Want to Know About Amgen’s Future – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen: Why This Cash Flow King Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davidson Inv Advsr holds 51,264 shares. Washington Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 47,314 shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Lc stated it has 2.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 5,536 are held by Cumberland Ltd. New Jersey-based Nuwave Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 2,051 are owned by Colonial Trust. Pinnacle Assoc Limited invested in 71,205 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.16% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Massachusetts-based Penobscot Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cornerstone Cap holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 83,688 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd holds 0.22% or 3,380 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 89,501 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Dean Invest Ltd Liability accumulated 17,640 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp stated it has 2.69 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.86% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).