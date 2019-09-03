Amgen (AMGN) Stake Boosted by Coho Partners Ltd; Shapiro Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Cbs (CBS) as Shares Rose

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 120,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.38 billion, up from 2.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 2.02M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Faces Rebellion From CBS Board; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: CBS, VIACOM GREAT BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS FOR OTHER COS; 16/05/2018 – DELAWARE JUDGE WON’T IMMEDIATELY RULE ON CBS LAWSUIT; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Says It Had No Intention of Replacing CBS Board Members; 04/04/2018 – REDSTONE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR VIACOM’S BAKISH IN A CBS DEAL; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Initial Bid For Viacom At Price Below Market Value; 08/03/2018 – DUTCH FEB CPI +1.2 PCT Y/Y AFTER +1.5 PCT IN JAN – CBS; 03/04/2018 – CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 21/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: 4-star Thompson High School 2019 quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has committed to Alabama, his family anno…; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Bizarre CBS, Viacom merger saga takes another strange turn

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 26,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.54 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $206. About 798,053 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Com Of Vermont holds 2,461 shares. Cibc accumulated 334,507 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Com stated it has 334 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Communication holds 0.14% or 19,515 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Birmingham Mgmt Incorporated Al has 105,102 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp has 153,946 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Interest Limited Ca accumulated 12,652 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). The Illinois-based Whitnell & Company has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Piedmont Inv Advsr has 29,368 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. James Research holds 37 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hilton Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1,085 shares. Huntington State Bank holds 0% or 217 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 137 shares.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) by 305,885 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $66.45 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bwx Technologies Inc. by 44,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

