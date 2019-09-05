Amgen (AMGN) Shares Rose While Wallington Asset Management Cut by $6.49 Million Its Stake; Howland Capital Management Decreased Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Market Value Rose

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 56.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 52,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 40,167 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 92,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $119.47. About 2.73 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $206.32. About 1.94M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – BRIAN J. DRUKER, A NEW NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR, WAS ALSO ELECTED; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 4,760 shares to 97,040 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 5,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,380 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.91 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9,390 shares to 231,095 shares, valued at $21.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VEU).