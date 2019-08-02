Amgen (AMGN) Shares Rose While Madison Investment Holdings Has Lowered Stake; As Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Market Valuation Rose, Moon Capital Management Lifted by $3.87 Million Its Position

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 24,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 47,606 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, down from 71,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $186.07. About 1.29M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 45 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 6,508 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $559.01 million, up from 6,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $106.01. About 230,341 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 48,981 shares to 620,154 shares, valued at $42.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 585,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom Et.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Co owns 82,931 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 69,238 shares or 0% of the stock. Old Dominion Cap has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Garde Capital Inc stated it has 2,761 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 178,099 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,312 shares. Blair William Com Il owns 0.12% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 103,462 shares. 27,118 were accumulated by Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 28,827 shares. Smith Moore & holds 1,376 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 2,971 are owned by Armstrong Henry H Associates. 704,383 are owned by Tekla Cap Mngmt Lc. Eastern Savings Bank has invested 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Rockland Communications owns 4,328 shares.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1,190 shares to 82,475 shares, valued at $2.00 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,494 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).