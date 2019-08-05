Amgen (AMGN) Shares Rose While Guardian Investment Management Has Decreased by $457,758 Its Stake; As Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Stock Declined, Alpine Investment Management Raised Holding

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 158,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 5.22 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.25M, up from 5.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $502.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 175,653 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST CEO YVES LAFLAMME SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 04/04/2018 – St Louis County: St. Louis County Issues RFP for Police Body Cameras; 26/04/2018 – Arizona Public Service Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 26/03/2018 – St Louis County: Children’s Service Fund Strategic Planning Consultant Services – RFP 2018-22-TP; 24/05/2018 – DirectRFP® Launches the World’s First RFP Automated Technology Platform; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE SAYS TRANSPORTATION HEADWINDS WILL CONTINUE TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT PROFITABILITY IN COMING MONTHS BUT TO LESSER EXTENT; 10/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-011-2018(P); 01/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-017-2018(P); 14/05/2018 – RESOLUTE TO INVEST OVER $52 MILLION IN ITS SAINT-FÉLICIEN PULP MILL IN QUEBEC; 24/04/2018 – N Dakota Oil&Gas: RFP 405.2-18-001 Brine Pond Landowner Compensation

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 17,503 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, down from 19,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $182.1. About 1.49M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Capital Communication holds 6,186 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.21% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Nomura Asset Management holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 575,154 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Bancorporation The has 0.37% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 0.07% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2.54M shares. Peoples Service Corp owns 0.47% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 4,800 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 38,293 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 302,837 shares. Saratoga & Invest owns 13,143 shares. 4,553 are held by Field & Main Natl Bank. Glenview Retail Bank Trust Dept holds 0.32% or 3,994 shares in its portfolio. Conning holds 235,534 shares. The Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Management Lp has invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Pinnacle Finance Prtnrs holds 0.63% or 41,441 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.31% or 91,472 shares.

