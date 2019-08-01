Amgen (AMGN) Shares Rose While Bowen Hanes & Co Has Decreased Holding by $1.30 Million; Needham Investment Management Cut Its Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stake by $461,500

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 57,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, down from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.37B market cap company. The stock increased 4.88% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.13. About 4.73M shares traded or 315.89% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Acquia Strengthens Leadership Team with Financial and Operations Executive Appointments; 14/03/2018 – Cramer Remix: Blast from the past Akamai is in a sweet spot for buying; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Add New Directors, Form Operating Committee After Talks With Elliott Management; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI NAMES FREDERIC V. SALERNO CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Announces Shareholder Value Initiatives; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Against Cyber Threats; 21/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW BLOCKCHAIN-BASED ONLINE PAYMENT NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN JAPAN DURING FIRST HALF OF 2020

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 72.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 6,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,632 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 9,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.74% or $10.13 during the last trading session, reaching $186.58. About 6.45 million shares traded or 128.84% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). State Street reported 6.92 million shares stake. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Numerixs Investment holds 0.1% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. France-based Axa has invested 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 9,239 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.23% or 890,924 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A holds 174 shares. Northeast Investment accumulated 137,504 shares or 0.83% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 9,542 shares. Ftb Inc has 0% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Cornerstone holds 0% or 39 shares. Trust Comm Of Vermont reported 45 shares stake. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Incorporated has 23,365 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 109,400 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 42,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. 6,000 shares were sold by Wheaton William, worth $427,320. Gemmell James sold $672,063 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) on Thursday, February 14.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (Gb) (NYSE:GSK) by 230,400 shares to 705,090 shares, valued at $29.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Int’l (NYSE:HON).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 62,500 shares. Montag A And Assoc has invested 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Kdi Capital Partners Ltd has invested 3.88% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Todd Asset Limited Co stated it has 177,626 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% or 134,800 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Modera Wealth Limited Liability Co has 0.83% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 23,426 shares. Indiana Investment Mngmt reported 0.23% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fort Limited Partnership invested in 0.44% or 11,460 shares. Cap Management Va has 1.28% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 12,372 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund. Janney Ltd Com invested in 3,174 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Whittier Tru stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 1,425 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 5,176 are owned by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.14% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,007 shares.