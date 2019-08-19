Amgen (AMGN) Shares Rose While Alethea Capital Management Has Decreased by $316,160 Its Stake; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Lowered Its Position in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) as Stock Rose

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 39,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, down from 41,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $203.5. About 357,222 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 4,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 3.00 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77 million and $331.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,278 shares to 64,549 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Limited has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Stevens Capital Management LP invested in 0.16% or 17,427 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr Inc invested 0.19% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Moreover, Advsrs Preferred Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 549 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 36,577 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 1,450 were reported by Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd. Element Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,445 shares stake. Cap Invsts reported 55,000 shares. Contravisory Investment Incorporated holds 2.6% or 32,030 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Management Lc Nj accumulated 195,279 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc has 0.06% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 1,250 were reported by Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Co. Renaissance Limited Liability Com accumulated 413,731 shares. Goodnow Investment Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 12.64% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc owns 20,000 shares.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MDY, DPZ, ATO, ZBRA: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Donaldson (DCI) Displays Bright Prospects, Risks Remain – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zebra Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ken Heebner’s Firm Exits Zebra Technologies, Phillips 66 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Lc holds 0.09% or 4,156 shares in its portfolio. Heritage owns 1.13% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 99,846 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,797 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap owns 210,402 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Limited Co stated it has 2.76M shares. Hennessy Advsrs owns 0.36% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 41,200 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 2,300 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 6.88 million shares or 0.37% of the stock. Pggm Invs holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 896,134 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability holds 104,344 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 1.74M shares stake. Northstar Group invested in 2,415 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Chatham Inc has 0.08% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,620 shares. Miller Inv Ltd Partnership invested in 0.26% or 5,229 shares. Bellecapital Intl Limited invested 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kura Oncology Inc by 21,166 shares to 238,916 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.