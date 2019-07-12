Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Wallington Asset Management Trimmed Its Position; As Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Price Declined, Callahan Advisors Has Raised Stake by $1.82 Million

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $178. About 3.62 million shares traded or 23.77% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 39.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 13,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,630 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 34,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 3.04 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi Is Currently Vice Pres of Caterpillar’s Industrial Power Systems Division; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar lifts 2018 outlook on robust global demand; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Office Changes; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS JOE CREED APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,489 shares to 126,824 shares, valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 13,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,706 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advsr Nc stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Fifth Third Bancshares reported 201,367 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 0.03% or 28,463 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) accumulated 2.25% or 38,437 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 18,059 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation stated it has 10,641 shares. Cutler Counsel Lc stated it has 95,762 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.02% stake. Chickasaw Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. Kcm Inv Ltd holds 36,607 shares. Carret Asset Management Lc holds 0.05% or 2,275 shares. Moreover, Fulton Bancshares Na has 0.04% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). At Comml Bank invested in 0.08% or 4,563 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 337 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 4,760 shares to 97,040 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.20B for 12.40 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.