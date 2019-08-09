Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Wallington Asset Management Lowered Holding; Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Declined While Park West Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $185.3. About 231,576 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The hedge fund held 235,882 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.81M, down from 275,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $85.19. About 228,518 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 147,890 shares to 576,290 shares, valued at $43.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 4,723 shares to 81,424 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 3,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

