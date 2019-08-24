Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Wallington Asset Management Decreased Its Position; Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Chevron (CVX) by $1.83 Million as Shares Rose

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 56.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 14,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 41,017 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 26,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46M shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 2.73 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 4,760 shares to 97,040 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amgen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2019: CERC, ALC, ALT, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2019: NUVA,AMGN,ACRS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy And Assocs has invested 0.41% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Oakwood Mngmt Limited Liability Co Ca reported 29,931 shares stake. Carret Asset Limited Co invested in 5,726 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Smith Moore has invested 0.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Pzena Invest Ltd Company invested 0.98% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.35% or 88,776 shares. Toth Advisory, Virginia-based fund reported 12,984 shares. Alethea Capital Mngmt Lc holds 2,600 shares. Moreover, Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Beutel Goodman And Ltd reported 731,369 shares. Stifel Financial owns 534,894 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 20,501 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Harvest Mgmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 18,530 are held by Coldstream Inc. M&R Cap Management accumulated 0.26% or 6,312 shares.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 23,800 shares to 8,982 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 13,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,429 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Select Divid (DVY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scholtz Lc owns 2,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Beddow Capital Management Inc invested in 2,250 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny, a New York-based fund reported 107,682 shares. Wade G W Incorporated holds 73,449 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.05% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gibson Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 2,539 shares. Vigilant Limited Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ftb has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gamco Et Al reported 56,520 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt invested in 1,173 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas reported 240,518 shares stake. Guyasuta Invest Advisors Inc has invested 1.99% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Colorado-based Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.75% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). White Pine Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 1.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Co accumulated 10,013 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.