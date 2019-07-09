Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Valueworks Cut Its Position; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreased by $1.17 Million Its Stake

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 25,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,479 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 103,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 9.48 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,894 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, down from 47,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $181.59. About 1.93M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood invested in 38,083 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Hills Bankshares & Tru reported 12,187 shares. Amp Ltd holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2.03 million shares. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.48% or 3.07 million shares in its portfolio. First National Trust holds 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 37,513 shares. Tompkins Fincl has 6,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Company reported 17,276 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 3.44 million shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 667,314 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability reported 143,454 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt accumulated 639,420 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Cypress Ltd Liability Company (Wy) stated it has 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). M&T Commercial Bank Corporation owns 2.14M shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Advisors Oh holds 0.13% or 246,767 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 20.80 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,152 shares to 11,418 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.