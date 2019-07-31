Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder St Germain D J Co Trimmed Its Position; As Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Market Value Declined, Jensen Investment Management Has Upped Stake

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 126,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.82 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.29 million, up from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $64.88. About 5.94 million shares traded or 97.18% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 1,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,439 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13M, down from 97,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.74% or $10.13 during the last trading session, reaching $186.58. About 6.45 million shares traded or 133.06% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Gyroscope Capital Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,136 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt accumulated 59,990 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 0.44% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,228 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 1.90M shares. Wealth Architects Llc invested in 0.12% or 2,026 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tctc Hldgs Limited Com holds 0.39% or 38,401 shares. Sns Fincl Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.34% or 8,107 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc invested in 5,390 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va has 63,664 shares. 109,000 were reported by Bp Plc. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd stated it has 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cap Research Investors invested in 2.01% or 33.39 million shares. Chemung Canal Tru has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Diversified Equity by 123,017 shares to 491,138 shares, valued at $35.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 14,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerging Markets (VWO).

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 3,390 shares to 18,522 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16M shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard C Young Company has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Lynch & Associate In owns 1.87% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 82,533 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr invested in 97,952 shares or 0.75% of the stock. South State Corp holds 104,047 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Cadence Fincl Bank Na stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Moreover, Wheatland has 0.66% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 12,700 shares. 903 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation. Charter Tru Company stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.04% or 52,292 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability, a Vermont-based fund reported 2,710 shares. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership reported 20,108 shares. 3,500 are held by Wedgewood Investors Incorporated Pa. 9,003 are owned by Farmers Bancshares. Armstrong Henry H reported 0.11% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Crestwood Advsrs Group Limited Liability Corp reported 3,319 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.