Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Profund Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding; As Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Cypress Capital Management Has Raised Position

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 2,295 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 64,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, up from 62,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $203.12. About 1.54M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 212,921 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.45 million, down from 214,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 1.59M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.81% or 4.55M shares. Texas Capital Comml Bank Inc Tx stated it has 1.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Co has 0.7% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 43,686 shares. 94,000 are held by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. The Massachusetts-based Westfield Cap Mngmt LP has invested 1.48% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 16,647 shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Limited has 22,183 shares. Burt Wealth invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 56,707 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 3,949 shares. Sfmg Ltd Com reported 4,715 shares. 2,935 are held by Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp. Community Bank & Trust Na holds 9,294 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Mechanics Bank & Trust Trust Department reported 0.77% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Oakworth Cap invested in 6,832 shares or 0.27% of the stock.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 51,815 shares to 250,830 shares, valued at $20.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,419 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

