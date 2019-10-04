Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Portland Global Advisors Upped Holding; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Increases Position in Zynga (ZNGA)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 3.01 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 12.74 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Zynga Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 3,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,192 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 15,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $192.62. About 1.52M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palouse Management Inc invested in 22,708 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Oarsman reported 7,060 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department reported 23,863 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Hbk Invests Lp reported 9,462 shares. Bellecapital Int Ltd accumulated 0.15% or 1,329 shares. Smead Capital Mgmt, Washington-based fund reported 646,099 shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il owns 68,880 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 23,575 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 0.23% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.23% or 4.34M shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 430,942 are owned by Aperio Ltd Com. Gsa Llp reported 10,052 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo has 0.31% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 68,720 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2.20M shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Winners and Losers of Europeâ€™s Big Cancer Meeting – The Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Amgen To Present At The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Biotechs With the Biggest Cash Stockpiles – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amgen: Otezla Brings Growth At A Reasonable Price – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Alexion Pharmaceuticals Dropped 11% in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Hottest Investment Sector of the Year Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Activision Blizzard Stock Should Continue to Rise . . . for Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Mar 26, 2019 : PKW, V, WP, KEY, CELG, CSCO, QQQ, ZNGA, FOE, MRK, HLT, AAPL – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zynga Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $489.82M and $224.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 85,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside National Bank & Trust & holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 101 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp accumulated 0.08% or 372,100 shares. Lyon Street Lc owns 2.09% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 200,000 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Blair William Il has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 15,083 shares. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 19.41 million shares. 214,511 were accumulated by Federated Pa. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated Inc invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Jnba Fincl holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 24.87 million shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 125,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 2.32 million shares. Polar Asset Prtnrs invested in 383,100 shares.