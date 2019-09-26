Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $634,800 as Market Value Rose; As Medtronic Plc Ckr (MDT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Hexavest Has Lowered Stake by $11.01 Million

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc Ckr (MDT) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 113,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.72M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Ckr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 573,692 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Incorporated (AMGN) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 59,086 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.89M, up from 55,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $195.56. About 251,356 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 20.96 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc Ckr (NYSE:SU) by 145,413 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $48.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Util (NYSE:BABA) by 18,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Intact Financial Ab (IFCZF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.46% or 109,887 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability has invested 1.76% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 0.48% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Maryland-based Founders Finance Secs Lc has invested 0.33% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 172,508 shares. Hexavest stated it has 1.03M shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Saratoga Invest Mngmt reported 2.46% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Carlson Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 190,860 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,280 shares. Benedict Financial has 2.37% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 0.12% or 67,120 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank stated it has 73,377 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Goelzer Invest Mgmt Inc has 2,542 shares. Thomasville National Bank, Georgia-based fund reported 4,909 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Gotham Asset Limited Liability accumulated 111,505 shares. Harvest Management holds 1,168 shares. Cwm Ltd accumulated 3,271 shares. M&R Capital stated it has 6,187 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Coldstream Management stated it has 0.28% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Asset Mgmt owns 0.13% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6,456 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 1,195 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.59% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Company Mi Adv has 0.86% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Argyle has 29,119 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 275,903 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Foster Motley Inc invested in 1.27% or 49,005 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $894.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease.Com Inc Adr F Sponsore (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3,000 shares to 10,623 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,255 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).