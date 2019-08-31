Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Palisade Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $130.27 Million as Stock Price Rose

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 22,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 70,267 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35M, down from 92,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.03M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 1.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.99M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742.96M, down from 11.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 29/05/2018 – For some Starbucks employees, the training was a chance for socially conscious workers to discuss hot topics such as racial anxiety. For others, the experience was “more performative than productive.”; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q EPS 47c; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks and other companies must carry cancer warning label on coffee sold in California, judge rules; 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks manager who called police on two black men has left the company

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Company Of Vermont holds 138,991 shares. Alley Ltd Liability Corp has 2.14% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited holds 0.19% or 344,369 shares. Ipg Investment Limited Liability Com invested in 3,694 shares or 0% of the stock. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Corp owns 12,857 shares. Omers Administration reported 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Greenwood Assocs accumulated 60,383 shares. Diversified Tru reported 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.06% or 285,078 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.46% or 22.05 million shares in its portfolio. 1.12M were accumulated by Chevy Chase Tru. Pension stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 16,177 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Adage Cap Prtn Grp Ltd has 0.1% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Vision Cap invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.23% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Texas-based Beacon Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0.8% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mrj Cap holds 2.21% or 19,365 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.32% or 23,512 shares. Fosun International Limited reported 3,870 shares stake. Hl Ltd Company holds 0.14% or 46,458 shares. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Washington Company has 0.45% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 46,859 shares. 2,136 are owned by Patten Group Incorporated. 100 are held by Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company. Smead Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 6.43% or 666,765 shares. Argent Trust owns 0.18% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 8,998 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 5,000 shares.