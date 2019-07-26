Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Oak Associates LTD Has Decreased Position by $1.37 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Holder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Position

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 7,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 219,121 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.63M, down from 226,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86M shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 4,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,849 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.95 million, up from 99,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $178.79. About 14.39M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Amgen (AMGN) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Roche (RHHBY) 1H19 Earnings & Sales Up Y/Y, View Raised – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amarin (AMRN) Issues Update on Q2 Sales, Raises ’19 Guidance – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), A Stock That Climbed 50% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/11/2019: SNSS, EYEN, BHVN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 13,560 shares to 23,030 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 9,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologs (NASDAQ:HOLI).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

