Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Merriman Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake by $24.72 Million as Shares Rose; Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Lifted Holding in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by $1.63 Million

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 99.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 130,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,194 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 131,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $207.1. About 1.45 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 257.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 12,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 16,667 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 4,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $133.32. About 558,463 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 100,941 shares to 61,805 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,360 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB).

