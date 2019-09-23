Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Krensavage Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $4.00 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Has Increased by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 21,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 215,402 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.69M, up from 193,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $198.24. About 944,278 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 149.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 4,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 7,496 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.9. About 2.85 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure

Krensavage Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.40 million and $308.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 38,358 shares to 373,297 shares, valued at $50.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Llc Il owns 2.07% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 109,359 shares. Seabridge Invest Lc holds 0.94% or 15,373 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 22,295 shares. American Bancorp holds 1.41% or 24,164 shares. Jcic Asset Management holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cadinha & Limited Com invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Farmers Merchants Investments owns 0.31% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 25,949 shares. Aimz Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 16,330 shares. 111,647 were reported by Blair William And Company Il. New Hampshire-based Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corp has invested 0.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mengis Cap has invested 0.48% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Principal Group Incorporated stated it has 1.09M shares. Natixis Advisors Lp invested in 0.46% or 303,797 shares. Leavell Inv owns 10,660 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc reported 76,912 shares stake.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/04/2019: OPGN, PBYI, CODX, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Amgen vs. Celgene – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Things You’ll Want to Know About Amgen’s Future – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/27/2019: NVTR, CTLT, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Amgen Finally Buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corp invested in 1.9% or 101,823 shares. Bourgeon Capital Management Ltd Co reported 1,788 shares. 1.09 million are held by Comm Bancorporation. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory holds 0.82% or 3.69 million shares. 3,755 were reported by Winfield Assoc Incorporated. Lincoln Natl Corp reported 58,522 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Essex Invest Mngmt Co has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Epoch Prns has invested 0.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Davenport And Com Ltd Liability Com has 2.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.34M shares. Westpac Banking Corp, Australia-based fund reported 306,934 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Company Ltd Company invested in 111,045 shares or 2.39% of the stock. Thomas White Int Limited holds 0.15% or 6,218 shares in its portfolio. Montag A And Assocs invested 1.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 27,316 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Much Will It Cost Johnson & Johnson To Settle Most of Its Lawsuits? – Forbes” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.