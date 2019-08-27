Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Decreased Stake; Prudential Financial (PRU) Shareholder Argent Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 63,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 194,275 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.85M, up from 131,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $78.3. About 2.00 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Nebraska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Massachusetts youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Delaware youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 05/04/2018 – PGIM Fixed Income announces leadership changes to its US bank loan team; 30/04/2018 – Two Hawaii youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Iowa youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Connecticut youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – Prudential and PIC reach sixth longevity reinsurance agreement amid surging demand for pension de-risking; 30/04/2018 – Two North Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 26,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 27,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 2.61 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Conference Apr 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,619 were reported by Johnson Invest Counsel. South State invested in 46,174 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Stone Run Capital holds 1,350 shares. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1,115 shares. Perkins Coie Tru owns 2,392 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 2,573 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 13,039 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 1,327 shares. Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.25% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Intrust Bankshares Na owns 7,545 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 42,975 shares. 64,949 are held by James Research. Reilly Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,570 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 69,215 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Lc stated it has 1.25% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Trust (DGS) by 9,759 shares to 75,441 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 6,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clarus Corporation by 31,600 shares to 256,850 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) by 26,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,010 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).