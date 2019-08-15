Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Kcm Investment Advisors Upped Stake; As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Has Cut Holding

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $95.1. About 340,673 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 50,655 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 45,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $200.06. About 2.02M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 4,900 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0% stake. Exane Derivatives holds 4,857 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 1,000 shares. 20,404 were reported by Amalgamated Bankshares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 5.50 million shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.16% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Capital Fund Management Sa stated it has 25,032 shares. 124,757 are held by Loomis Sayles Company Limited Partnership. Rock Springs Cap Mgmt Lp reported 844,500 shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. 3,030 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd. Capital International Ca reported 0.2% stake. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 515,727 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 0.22% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 60,681 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $131.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 413,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Uniqure Nv. (NASDAQ:QURE).

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,002 shares to 186,647 shares, valued at $19.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 8,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,400 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

