Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Institute For Wealth Management Has Cut Stake; Gramercy Funds Management Holds Stake in Transocean LTD (RIG)

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 17.95 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 1,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 16,382 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 18,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $207.52. About 3.79 million shares traded or 21.48% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Transocean Ltd.’s (NYSE:RIG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shares of Transocean Ride Rising Oil Prices 10% Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transocean Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VAALCO Energy Provides Operational Update NYSE:EGY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.11 million shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $20.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 4,629 shares to 6,409 shares, valued at $901,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 164,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).