Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Guardian Capital LP Cut Its Holding by $924,399; Community Trust & Investment Co Increases Holding in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, up from 87,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $92.94. About 138,112 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 4,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 66,707 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67 million, down from 71,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $207.66. About 592,494 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,022 shares to 358,303 shares, valued at $22.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,492 shares, and cut its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls Snyder owns 92,925 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Community Invest, Kentucky-based fund reported 94,395 shares. North Star Mgmt owns 1,625 shares. Westpac Banking Corp invested in 161,995 shares or 0% of the stock. Bangor Financial Bank accumulated 25,389 shares. Cantillon Capital Management Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 4.67 million shares. Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 0.02% or 4,029 shares. Hilton Mgmt Lc reported 502 shares. Prudential holds 523,930 shares. Tctc Holdg Ltd Llc has 7,330 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt North America has 1.81% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 251,342 shares. 1.24M are owned by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Pennsylvania Tru reported 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Int Sarl reported 0.64% stake.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,618 shares to 13,819 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 407,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

