Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder F&V Capital Management Cut Stake by $302,400; Whitnell & Co Decreased Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $469,832 as Stock Price Rose

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 95,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $93.58. About 2.55 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,961 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, down from 29,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $182.24. About 2.70 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 118,555 shares to 246,050 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.69 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72 million for 28.88 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

