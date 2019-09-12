Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Chemung Canal Trust Company Cut Stake as Shares Rose; Confluence Investment Management Position in Graco (GGG) Decreased by $6.48 Million as Shares Declined

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 129,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 2.11M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.78 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 434,475 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 1,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 10,693 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97 million, down from 12,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $195.84. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $87.58 million for 22.43 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $6.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 14,004 shares to 347,974 shares, valued at $19.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class C by 493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 112 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 134.21 million shares or 0.66% more from 133.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Ser Grp has invested 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Northcoast Asset Management Lc holds 0.04% or 11,502 shares. Somerset Commerce reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Cardinal Capital reported 22,340 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Co owns 220,760 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Llc holds 0.01% or 11,016 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 106,071 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 74,780 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited invested in 0.03% or 311,137 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors has invested 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 178,488 shares. Monetary, a Missouri-based fund reported 900 shares. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Fin Architects reported 306 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Incorporated (Ca) reported 30 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,688 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 17,767 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.51% or 67,915 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 318,819 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,490 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.30 million shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Investment Advsr holds 0.03% or 1,350 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, One Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.67% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). North Star Asset Mngmt holds 11,241 shares. Park Natl Oh stated it has 7,470 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Allsquare Wealth Lc holds 0.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 693 shares.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.15 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco by 2,967 shares to 18,226 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM) by 4,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Sector Spdr.