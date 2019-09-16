Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $9.82 Million as Stock Value Rose; Pl Capital Advisors Stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) Raised by $326,700 as Shares Rose

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06M, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 748,979 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 88.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 53,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 60,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $193.7. About 552,499 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.00 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $684.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 1,562 shares to 113,360 shares, valued at $23.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc. Class A.