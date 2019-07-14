Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Burns J W & Co Has Raised Stake; Private Asset Management Has Raised Position in Bp Plc Adr (BP) as Stock Price Declined

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 1,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,286 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 19,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 4.49M shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (BP) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 8,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,104 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, up from 159,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 4.29 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH IS NOT OVERHEATED; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO: TOTAL MACONDO OIL-SPILL PAYOUT AMOUNTS TO $65.8B SO FAR; 20/03/2018 – SUSAN DIO NAMED CHAIRMAN & PRESIDENT OF BP AMERICA; 14/05/2018 – BP CEO on Iran Sanctions, Oil Prices, LNG Trade (Video); 11/04/2018 – Wellington.Scoop: BP gives rescue boat to Capital Coast Callout Squad; 10/04/2018 – BP green-lights two North Sea projects; 16/04/2018 – EX-BP WORKER PLEADS GUILTY TO TRYING TO EXTORT MONEY FROM CO; 24/04/2018 – BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS HAS ‘VERY STRONG’ PARTNERSHIP WITH RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT, STAYS OUT OF POLITICS; 13/03/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMA – FROM BP-004 STUDY, CO REPORTED HIGH RATES OF DISEASE-FREE SURVIVAL & OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH PID; 26/03/2018 – OMAN SAYS IN TALKS W/ SHELL, BP, TOTAL ON REFINING INVESTMENTS

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald S Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,200 shares to 1,846 shares, valued at $351,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 2,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,245 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone owns 75,992 shares. 67,312 are owned by Haverford Tru. Cadence Bank & Trust Na owns 2,704 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.44% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Churchill Management owns 127,125 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc owns 16,948 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.15% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,278 shares. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Natl Asset Management owns 5,903 shares. Oregon-based Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 0.24% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Boston Family Office Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mariner Ltd Liability Com reported 43,460 shares. Yorktown Management And Rech Inc accumulated 0.31% or 5,000 shares. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 0.2% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tci Wealth holds 9,862 shares.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

