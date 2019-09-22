Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Bank Of America Has Upped Stake; Glenview Capital Management Increased Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake by $108.62 Million as Stock Value Rose

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6421.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 8.62 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 8.75 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61B, up from 134,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $196.94. About 3.07M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 18.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 804,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 5.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $682.35 million, up from 4.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $124.28. About 2.14M shares traded or 34.89% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co holds 608 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp owns 259,079 shares. Proffitt Goodson has invested 0.12% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). stated it has 113,360 shares. Moreover, Valley National Advisers has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Gabelli And Advisers invested in 0.02% or 1,500 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 0.11% or 2.03M shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 175,796 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp reported 102,731 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.17% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Carlson Cap LP holds 109,878 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv holds 263,382 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc holds 223,551 shares.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 110,329 shares to 295,659 shares, valued at $320.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 271,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.79M shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 302,305 shares. Aureus Asset Management holds 0.46% or 20,153 shares. F&V Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 3.07% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Massachusetts Financial Ma reported 52,461 shares. Intl accumulated 0.21% or 282,163 shares. Shufro Rose & holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 92,785 shares. Plancorp Ltd Llc invested in 1,978 shares. Colony Group Ltd Liability holds 126,250 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 17,767 shares or 0.02% of the stock. East Coast Asset Management Ltd holds 0.14% or 2,852 shares. Snow Cap Management Lp accumulated 0.31% or 25,712 shares. Lee Danner Bass holds 0.7% or 36,153 shares. Eagle Glob Limited Liability owns 0.4% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 54,593 shares. Glenview National Bank Tru Dept has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

